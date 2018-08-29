Josh Duhamel and Fergie are in the ''best place'' since splitting up.

The pair - who share five-year-old son Axl - are doing so much better since deciding to go their separate ways and have ''mastered co-parenting''.

A source told E! News: ''Fergie and Josh have been in the best place since announcing their split. They get along much better now that they are apart than when they were together, and have also mastered co-parenting.

''They both split their time with Axl, but are also very accommodating to each other's schedules when they each have busy projects going on. Their son comes first and they never let anything get in the way of that.''

And Josh recently revealed that he and Fergie ''get along great'' and are so focused on raising their son.

He said: ''We just love our kid and want the best for him. Fergie and I get along great. We have a lot of love and there's no reason to not do the best we can to raise our kid. He's number one. I'm just trying to do the best I can - I'm just trying to keep him busy. Those four and a half/five year olds are busy! You need to find stuff to do, so that's really what we're doing. I'm not pushing anything on him - he'll find what he loves and we'll support it.''

Josh and Fergie announced their split in September 2017, stating at the time that they had split several months beforehand.

They said in a statement: ''With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.''