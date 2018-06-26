Josh Duhamel and Fergie ''get along great.''

Josh Duhamel has admitted him and his estranged wife Fergie have a really good relationship and get on well.
The former couple announced that they had decided to go their separate ways in September last year following nine years of marriage and, although breaks ups tend to be messy when children are involved, the 45-year-old actor believes their relationship couldn't be better because they're so focused on raising their four-year-old son Axl.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''We just love our kid and want the best for him. Fergie and I get along great. We have a lot of love and there's no reason to not do the best we can to raise our kid. He's number one.
''I'm just trying to do the best I can -- I'm just trying to keep him busy. Those four and a half/five year olds are busy! You need to find stuff to do, so that's really what we're doing. I'm not pushing anything on him -- he'll find what he loves and we'll support it.''
And the 'Safe Haven' star has admitted he's even more cautious about what film roles he takes on now that he's a father, but he doesn't let parenthood dictate him too much.
He explained: '''Think Like a Dog' is definitely is something my son will like. The movie I directed last summer is something he won't be able to see until he's at least 18. So I don't let that dictate my choices, but I am conscious of what I do because I know he's going to see it, so that is something that I definitely take into account.''
Meanwhile, although less than a year has passed since Josh and Fergie, 43, split up, the hunky star is certainly wasting no time moving on as he's thought to be dating Eiza Gonzalez after they were introduced to one another in February this year.
A source said recently: ''Their relationship seems to get stronger every day. When they are together, you can truly see how taken they are by each other.
''They're sweet and affectionate with one another and laugh nonstop. It's great to see Josh so happy. [Josh has] fallen head over heels [for Eiza]. They spend every minute together when they aren't working.
''She has been great for Josh and it looks like they are in it for the long haul. Josh has always been a very private guy and Eiza has given him that space he needed to move forward. Josh is glowing lately and his friends are so happy to see him this way.''
