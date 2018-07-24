Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez have split.

The 45-year-old actor and the 28-year-old actress began dating just two months ago, following Josh's split from his estranged wife Fergie - with whom he has four-year-old son Axl - last year, but it seems the romance was short lived, as it has been reported they've got their separate ways.

A source told People magazine: ''Their work schedules were tough on the relationship.''

The couple first went public with their romance in June, but an insider at the time had claimed they had ''been quietly dating for months.''

The romance marked the first for the 'Love Simon' star since his split from Fergie, and it was claimed last month the star - who had been married to his spouse for eight years before they announced their split in September - had ''fallen'' for his new beau.

An insider said: ''Their relationship seems to get stronger every day. When they are together, you can truly see how taken they are by each other. They're sweet and affectionate with one another and laugh nonstop. It's great to see Josh so happy.

''[Josh has] fallen head over heels [for Eiza]. They spend every minute together when they aren't working. She has been great for Josh and it looks like they are in it for the long haul. Josh has always been a very private guy and Eiza has given him that space he needed to move forward. Josh is glowing lately and his friends are so happy to see him this way.''

Despite being unlucky in love, Josh still has a great relationship with Fergie, and the pair work together to co-parent their tot.

The 'Big Girls Don't Cry' singer said: ''We split it up really balanced... We're all love and we love each other. We're all cool and just a family. I have a good co-parenting partner, so we work it out.''