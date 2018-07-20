Josh Brolin claims he keeps dribbling urine on himself since turning 50 earlier this year.
Josh Brolin keeps ''p***ing all over'' himself.
The 'Deadpool 2' star turned 50 in February and since then, he's been having difficulties with his bladder.
Josh shared a photo of himself on Instagram, which showed splash marks on his cargo pants.
He wrote: ''Stoked about p***ing all over myself again. One of the great gifts about turning 50 is the sudden, biological changing out of your shower head.
''What used to be a rush of garden hose, now seems to have morphed into a multi-directional sprinkler. Just want to let everyone know what there is to look forward to -- those who haven't reached this incredibly illuminating milestone. #aloha #happybirthdayEddie.(sic)''
Meanwhile, Josh - who already has Eden, 24, and Trevor, 30, with first wife Alice Adair - is expecting a baby with wife Kathryn Boyd and though he is ''appropriately nervous'' about becoming a dad again, he's ''excited'' about the new arrival because he loves the company of youngsters.
He said recently: ''I'm always excited about kids. I prefer being around kids. You know, they have the imagination. They're fun.
''I've heard other people be like, 'Kid's sitting there, he's staring at nothing, he's slobbering, like, what's the point?' The point is to sit there and slobber with him. That's the point.''
And the 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' actor's stepmother, Barbra Streisand - who is married to Josh's dad James Brolin - is very excited about the new addition to the family and calls ''every day'' asking for updates.
Josh said: ''The kid has a great Jewish grandmother and she's appropriately manifesting like she should.
''She's into it, she calls every day, she follows the app. It's amazing. It's amazing.
''Look, it could've been the opposite and it's not so we love that people are involved, family's involved, friends are involved. It's a good thing.''
