Josh Brolin only agreed to star in 'Deadpool 2' because he has a man crush on Ryan Reynolds.

The 50-year-old actor plays the role of Cable in the new Marvel superhero movie, which sees Ryan star as the titular character, but Josh - who also plays Thanos in 'Avengers: Infinity War' movie - revealed he only accepted the role due to Ryan's presence.

Josh - who has been married to his third wife, American model Kathryn Boyd, since 2016 - confessed: ''I almost turned it down - but I have the greatest wife ever.''

The Hollywood star admitted to feeling tired after shooting 'Avengers: Infinity War' and its follow-up film back-to-back.

But when the opportunity to work alongside the Canadian star arose, Josh just couldn't reject the offer.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: ''I was in the middle of 'Avengers', I was tired, and they said, 'Do you want to do this thing?'

''I said, 'I've already decided to do one of these movies ['Avengers']', and [they said], 'wait, do you want to do this other one?'

''And my wife said, 'Why don't you just read it?'

''And then I read it and it was really funny - and it's Ryan Reynolds, man!''

Meanwhile, Ryan admitted earlier this week that being married to actress Blake Lively is the ''best gig''.

The 41-year-old actor - who has daughters James, three, and 18-month-old Ines with the blonde beauty - confessed to being a very lucky man to be with the Hollywood star.

Ryan - who was previously married to actress Scarlett Johansson from 2008 until 2011 - shared: ''Oh, I'm Mr. Lively 24/7. And I'm happy about it. It's great. It's the best gig.''