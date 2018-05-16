Hollywood star Josh Brolin has revealed he only accepted the role of Cable in 'Deadpool 2' because he was desperate to work with Ryan Reynolds.
Josh Brolin only agreed to star in 'Deadpool 2' because he has a man crush on Ryan Reynolds.
The 50-year-old actor plays the role of Cable in the new Marvel superhero movie, which sees Ryan star as the titular character, but Josh - who also plays Thanos in 'Avengers: Infinity War' movie - revealed he only accepted the role due to Ryan's presence.
Josh - who has been married to his third wife, American model Kathryn Boyd, since 2016 - confessed: ''I almost turned it down - but I have the greatest wife ever.''
The Hollywood star admitted to feeling tired after shooting 'Avengers: Infinity War' and its follow-up film back-to-back.
But when the opportunity to work alongside the Canadian star arose, Josh just couldn't reject the offer.
During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: ''I was in the middle of 'Avengers', I was tired, and they said, 'Do you want to do this thing?'
''I said, 'I've already decided to do one of these movies ['Avengers']', and [they said], 'wait, do you want to do this other one?'
''And my wife said, 'Why don't you just read it?'
''And then I read it and it was really funny - and it's Ryan Reynolds, man!''
Meanwhile, Ryan admitted earlier this week that being married to actress Blake Lively is the ''best gig''.
The 41-year-old actor - who has daughters James, three, and 18-month-old Ines with the blonde beauty - confessed to being a very lucky man to be with the Hollywood star.
Ryan - who was previously married to actress Scarlett Johansson from 2008 until 2011 - shared: ''Oh, I'm Mr. Lively 24/7. And I'm happy about it. It's great. It's the best gig.''
