Josh Brolin has paid tribute to Joi 'SJ' Harris, the stuntwoman who died on the set of 'Deadpool 2'.
Joi 'SJ' Harris had been riding a motorcycle on the set of the upcoming movie in Canada in August when she crashed through the glass of the Shaw Tower's ground-floor studio and Josh - who plays Cable - called her death a ''freak accident''.
He said: ''We had somebody pass away on 'Deadpool 2' and it was an absolute freak accident.
''The woman was such a wonderful woman ... it wasn't even a stunt, it was a freak accident.
''It was a terrible thing that happened. Was it a nano-decision that she made in order to save the bike and this, you know what I mean?
''You could look into it all [these ways], but sometimes things just happen that are tragic.''
After her tragic death, star Ryan Reynolds - who plays the titular character and his alter-ego Wade Wilson - took to Twitter to confirm the sad news.
He wrote: ''Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We're heartbroken, shocked, and devastated... but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them -- along with each and every person she touched in this world. (sic)''
And Zazie Beetz paid tribute to Joi in a handwritten letter posted on Instagram.
She wrote: ''On Monday we tragically lost one of our own - Joi SJ Harris. My heart has been breaking the past two days and I have been searching what to say or do.
''I know that what I feel is nothing compared to what her loved ones, friends + family, are feeling.
''My heart and my love goes out to her and them all. The cast and crew send peace, healing, and their deepest condolences.''
