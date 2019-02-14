Josh Brolin is the latest star to sign up for Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' reboot.
Josh Brolin is set to join the 'Dune' reboot.
The 51-year-old actor is the latest big name attached to Denis Villeneuve's film adaption of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel, joining a growing and stellar cast that already includes Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista.
The 'Deadpool 2' star - who reprises his role of Thanos for 'Avengers: Endgame' this year - will play Gurney Halleck, who serves the Atreides family, Variety reports.
The role was perviously played by Sir Patrick Stewart in the 1984 David Lynch film.
The plot follows Paul Atreides, the son of the ruler of a family who is forced to escape into the desert wastelands and partner with its tribes.
The latest addition to the cast follows the announcement that Skyfall' star Javier Bardem is set to play Stilgar, the leader of the rival desert planet Arrakis' nomadic tribes known as Fremen, opposite Chalamet as Paul.
The plot sees villainous Baron Harkonnen (Skarsgard) and his nephew Glossu 'Beast' Rabban (Bautista), whose family once the land, battle Atreides as he leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign of the planet which is the only source of the drug melange - also known as ''the spice'' - which is vital to space travel and the most sought after commodity in the universe.
Rebecca Ferguson is set to portray Lady Jessica, Atreides' mother.
Villeneuve, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter will produce the project, and Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Kim Herbert will executive produce.
Legendary acquired the film and TV rights in 2016 after signing a deal with Herbert's estate for his iconic tome.
The original 1984 movie featured Francesca Annis as Lady Jessica and Kyle MacLachlan as Atreides, whilst Sting also appeared in the film, the Lynch version.
Villeneuve previously admitted 'Dune' is his ''dream project'' as he was obsessed with the original film growing up.
Filming is due to commence in Budapest and Jordan in spring.
