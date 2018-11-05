Josh Brolin has welcomed his first child with wife Kathryn Boyd.

The 50-year-old actor announced the birth of his baby girl, Westlyn Reign Brolin - who've they've nicknamed ''Bean'' - by sharing a sweet video of his ''miracle'' newborn daughter smiling with her eyes shut.

Thanking everyone for their support and praising Kathryn, 31, for doing a ''stellar'' job giving birth, he wrote alongside the clip posted on Instagram on Sunday (04.11.18): ''Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen,

I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean). Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly. #beanlove #dogtown @kathrynbrolin (sic)''

The 'Avengers: Infinity War' star confirmed the couple were expecting a child in May.

He captioned a series of photos of his spouse and her bump: ''There's a new sheriff in town and she's no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats.''

Josh already has Eden, 24, and Trevor, 30, with his first wife Alice Adair.

Westlyn's step-grandmother is Hollywood legend Barbra Streisand - who is married to Josh's actor father James Brolin - who is very excited about the new addition to the family and has been calling ''every day'' asking for updates.

Josh said previously: ''The kid has a great Jewish grandmother and she's appropriately manifesting like she should.

''She's into it, she calls every day, she follows the app. It's amazing. It's amazing.

''Look, it could've been the opposite and it's not so we love that people are involved, family's involved, friends are involved. It's a good thing.''

And the 'Goonies' star confessed he was feeling ''appropriately nervous'' about becoming a dad again, though he was thrilled about the new arrival because he loves the company of youngsters.

He said: ''I'm always excited about kids. I prefer being around kids. You know, they have the imagination. They're fun.

''I've heard other people be like, 'Kid's sitting there, he's staring at nothing, he's slobbering, like, what's the point?' The point is to sit there and slobber with him. That's the point.''