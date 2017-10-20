Josh Brolin has hinted Anthony and Joe Russo will be done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after 'Avengers 4'.

The two brothers helmed 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', 'Ant-Man' and 'Captain America: Civil War' before being handed the job of directing the next two 'Avengers' blockbusters and are currently working on the third epic instalment 'Avengers: Infinity War'. Brolin - who is set to star as the mad titan Thanos - has hinted the Russos will no longer be part of the MCU after the fourth movie.

In an interview with Collider, the 49-year-old actor said: ''I think that they're in a position very openly and raw-ly where they're like, 'We would never do this again. This is a one-time deal. To put this many successful actors together is such a pain in the ass, but it's been worth it. We're doing two movies. One back to back and this is it for us. Then we'll go off in another direction.'

''But this is a very, very, very ambitious project that I think is going to pay off in a big way.''

'Avengers: Infinity War' will see the hero squad - Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) - join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The two teams will have to work together to fight Thanos, with some help from newcomers Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and the screen debut of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Brolin - who is also starring alongside Ryan Reynolds as Cable in 'Deadpool 2' - said playing Thanos was one of the ''greatest experiences'' he has had.

He said: ''When playing a character like this it's like there's something - I don't know any other way to put it, it really turned out to be one of the greatest experiences I've had. I'm still not done, but it's been incredible to be able to work with the Russos, to be able to work with these guys.

''I had no idea. It's just a different type of acting, but when they showed me a little six-minute teaser of a scene that I had done, I was so blown away by how next-level this digital process is and how real it feels.

''I don't know how I could be anything but happy. If everybody hates me at the end of it, I don't know, will it be worth it if it's a great movie? Maybe.''