Josh Brolin developed a ''crush'' on Ryan Reynolds after watching him in 'The Proposal'.

The 50-year-old actor has admitted he was inspired to join 'Deadpool 2' - in which he plays Cable alongside Reynolds' Deadpool - after seeing the talented star and Sandra Bullock portray warring fake lovers in the 2009 smash romantic comedy.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly magazine, Brolin said: ''I was a secret fan of 'The Proposal', having watched it several times by myself.

''I told Ryan. I was like, 'I don't know why this is, and I don't know what this means psychologically, behaviourally, emotionally, but I have kind of a crush on you.' ''

However, Reynolds, 41, doesn't believe that Brolin has watched his romantic comedies and thinks it's ''weird'' that he keeps going on about his crush because he's so ''tough.''

Reynolds - who is married to Blake Lively - said: ''He's mentioned it many times, which is weird to me because he's so tough. I would just never imagine that.

''Like, he pretends he's, like, all sort of New Agey sometimes and all this stuff, but deep down inside I just think his heart is made of some, like, jagged chunk of Yosemite granite. I don't buy that underneath all this textured skin is a sweet little angel that loves romantic comedies. I don't buy it. Not for a second.''