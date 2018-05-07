Josh Brolin has admitted he developed a soft spot for Ryan Reynolds after he watched 'The Proposal'.
Josh Brolin developed a ''crush'' on Ryan Reynolds after watching him in 'The Proposal'.
The 50-year-old actor has admitted he was inspired to join 'Deadpool 2' - in which he plays Cable alongside Reynolds' Deadpool - after seeing the talented star and Sandra Bullock portray warring fake lovers in the 2009 smash romantic comedy.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly magazine, Brolin said: ''I was a secret fan of 'The Proposal', having watched it several times by myself.
''I told Ryan. I was like, 'I don't know why this is, and I don't know what this means psychologically, behaviourally, emotionally, but I have kind of a crush on you.' ''
However, Reynolds, 41, doesn't believe that Brolin has watched his romantic comedies and thinks it's ''weird'' that he keeps going on about his crush because he's so ''tough.''
Reynolds - who is married to Blake Lively - said: ''He's mentioned it many times, which is weird to me because he's so tough. I would just never imagine that.
''Like, he pretends he's, like, all sort of New Agey sometimes and all this stuff, but deep down inside I just think his heart is made of some, like, jagged chunk of Yosemite granite. I don't buy that underneath all this textured skin is a sweet little angel that loves romantic comedies. I don't buy it. Not for a second.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
Quite possibly the most ambitious films of the year, Everest tells the true to life...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...