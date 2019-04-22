Josh Brolin claims he didn't know how 'Avengers: Infinity War' ended.

The 51-year-old actor's Thanos seemingly destroyed many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)'s most beloved characters in the 2018 blockbuster but he didn't realise it would be the final scene of the movie until its premiere.

Asked when he first saw the ending, he said: ''I'm at the premiere, watching the movie. Everybody stars disintegrating. I go, 'What the f**k?'

''I look over at [Chris] Hemsworth and he does a cutthroat motion, like, 'You're going to be the most hated person on this planet.'...

''Maybe they did tell me. I obviously didn't remember.''

Part two of the movie, 'Avengers: Endgame' is released later this month and Josh claimed he has no idea what will happen in the next installment either.

He said: ''You don't know what the movie's about. I don't f***ing know what the movie's about.

''It may just be [Thanos] Colonel Kurtzing it, watching the corn grow.''

While it's over a year since 'Infinity War' was released, the actor admitted some fans are still ''seething'' and blame him for the events in the film.

He told Empire magazine: ''My only social media is Instagram.

''Once in a while I'll post something that has nothing to do with 'Avengers' and I'll see a comment like, 'You killed half the universe, f**k you.'

''There are obviously people out there seething still who don't perceive me as an actor. They think I'm in my house, purple.''