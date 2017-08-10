Josh Brolin became embroiled in a feud with James Cameron after rejecting the chance to star in 'Avatar'.

The 49-year-old actor declined the opportunity to appear in the Cameron-directed sci-fi film, prompting the duo to fall out and for the acclaimed movie-maker to start bad-mouthing Josh around Hollywood.

He shared: ''If I don't want to do 'Avatar', I'm not going to do 'Avatar'.''

But rather than accept Josh's decision with grace, the Academy Award-winning director apparently took offence to the rejection.

And according to Josh, Cameron started to insult the actor to other people within the movie business.

Speaking to Esquire magazine, Josh said: ''James Cameron's f***ing calling me this name and that name. Whatever.

''If James Cameron came to me and said, 'Hey, man, why'd you say that?' I'd go, 'Because it happened.'''

Despite rejecting the chance to appearing in 'Avatar', Josh insisted he's loving life at the moment.

The actor is currently filming the much-anticipated 'Deadpool 2' in Vancouver, Canada, alongside Ryan Reynolds and revealed he's having a great deal of fun.

Josh explained: ''I'm having more fun and I'm acting more than I ever have in my life.

''In the morning, it's like I've taken half a cup of coffee and half a cup of liquid LSD and I'm tripping all day. And then there's no consequence and I actually get paid for it.''

Josh has been cast in the role of Cable, the movie's antagonist, and Ryan has promised fans they won't be disappointed by the character.

Speaking recently, Ryan shared: ''I think it's going to be very interesting. I've spent this last week on the business end of many Josh Brolin punches. Both verbal and physical and literal and it's going to be pretty fantastic.

''He's going to be epic. He's going to be an epic Cable.''