Josh Brolin is very excited about becoming a dad again because he loves being in the company of children.
Josh Brolin can't wait to ''sit and slobber'' with his new baby.
The 50-year-old actor - who already has Eden, 24, and Trevor, 30, with first wife Alice Adair - is expecting a child with wife Kathryn Boyd and though he is ''appropriately nervous'' about becoming a dad again, he's ''excited'' about the new arrival because he loves the company of youngsters.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm always excited about kids. I prefer being around kids. You know, they have the imagination. They're fun.
''I've heard other people be like, 'Kid's sitting there, he's staring at nothing, he's slobbering, like, what's the point?' The point is to sit there and slobber with him. That's the point.''
And the 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' actor's stepmother, Barbra Streisand - who is married to Josh's dad James Brolin - is very excited about the new addition to the family and calls ''every day'' asking for updates.
Josh said: ''The kid has a great Jewish grandmother and she's appropriately manifesting like she should.
''She's into it, she calls every day, she follows the app. It's amazing. It's amazing.
''Look, it could've been the opposite and it's not so we love that people are involved, family's involved, friends are involved. It's a good thing.''
When it comes to his own relationship, the 'Deadpool 2' star - who was also previously married to Diane Lane - hopes it will be as successful as his dad's third marriage, to Barbra.
He said: ''You know, my dad, like myself, has been married before and for some reason this just clicked and it just made sense from the beginning.
''You never know, you have your fluctuations in a relationship and after 20 years, they're looking at us going, 'Can you believe it's 20 years? I can't believe it's 20 years. So, we hope the same for us.''
