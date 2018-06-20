Josh Brolin has no ambition to play the ''grumpy old dude'' in his movies.

The 50-year-old actor has insisted that in spite of celebrating his landmark birthday earlier this year, he has zero interest in accepting more placid on-screen roles.

He told New York Times newspaper: ''I'm 50. So what's the thing, to start playing guys that are the next-door neighbour who's the grumpy old dude who's married in the rom-com, and then Jennifer Aniston goes and [expletive] the other guy who's cooler and he's an [expletive]?

''Like, no. I've been offered a lot of those parts, and I'm like, no, man. Don't want to do that. It's not interesting to me.''

In recent years, talk of gender pay inequality has become a big issue for the movie business.

But the Hollywood veteran - who recently starred in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Deadpool 2' - has admitted he's never personally witnessed any pay inequality on the films he has worked on.

Josh explained: ''The women are the ones that shape everything.

''I'm not saying in general. I'm saying for me. So I would look at those women, and there was just a lifted respect for those women.

''Anyway, the whole point is that I've never been privy to women that haven't gotten theirs, or women who weren't listened to, or women who weren't respected. I've only known the opposite. Do you know what I mean?''