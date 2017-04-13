Josh Brolin has been cast as Cable in 'Deadpool 2'.

The 49-year-old actor is set to star opposite Ryan Reynolds in the eagerly-awaited Marvel movie, having seen off competition from the likes of Michael Shannon and David Harbour to land the coveted role.

Hollywood heavyweights Russell Crowe and Brad Pitt were also linked to the part of Cable, but Josh has been handed a four-film deal by the studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Josh's on-screen character was co-created by 'Deadpool' co-creator Rob Liefeld and writer Louise Simonson, and has previously been described as being the antithesis of the movie's central character.

Interestingly, Josh already plays Thanos in the Marvel Studios movies and is set to appear in 'Avengers: Infinity War' in 2018.

And having picked up a second role with the studio, his soon-to-be co-star Ryan has joked about the unusual scenario on Twitter.

The 40-year-old star quipped: ''The f**k, Fox! You can't play 2 characters in the same universe!! Josh Brolin was in Sicario and I was in Sabrina The Teenage Witch. (sic)''

Despite the success of the first 'Deadpool' movie in 2016, the sequel has experienced a number of problems, one of which has included Tim Miller leaving his job as the director.

Ryan - whose performance in the original movie was widely praised - previously admitted he was disappointed to see Tim leave the franchise.

He said: ''All I can really add is that I'm sad to see him off the film.Tim's brilliant and nobody worked harder on 'Deadpool' than he did.''

Tim has subsequently been replaced by David Leitch and 'Deadpool 2' is scheduled for release in 2018.