Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage are set to star together in 'Brothers'.

The 51-year-old actor and the 'Game of Thrones' star have been lined up as the lead roles in a new comedy package named 'Brothers', which was recently picked up by Legendary Entertainment following a bidding war.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Etan Cohen - the writer behind comedies including 'Tropic Thunder' and 'Get Hard' - is on board to pen the script for the movie, whilst Andrew Lazar, who previously worked on Bradley Cooper starrer 'American Sniper, will produce through his Mad Chance banner.

Both Brolin and Dinklage will also produce through their respective companies, Brolin Productions and Estuary Films, which will also see David Ginsberg produce.

Story details are being kept under wraps for the time being, but the pair are set to play unlikely brothers, as the movie's title suggests.

The Hollywood Reporter claims sources believe the project is similar to 'Twins', the 1988 Ivan Reitman comedy which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

As of the time of writing, there is no director attached to the feature, and no further casting announcements have been made.

Although their characters have not yet been revealed, it's unlikely Brolin will be playing a moody character, as he recently insisted he has no ambition to play the ''grumpy old dude'' in his movies.

Speaking in June last year, he said: ''I'm 50. So what's the thing, to start playing guys that are the next-door neighbour who's the grumpy old dude who's married in the rom-com, and then Jennifer Aniston goes and [expletive] the other guy who's cooler and he's an [expletive]?

''Like, no. I've been offered a lot of those parts, and I'm like, no, man. Don't want to do that. It's not interesting to me.''