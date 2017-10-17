Josh Brolin wouldn't be in 'Deadpool 2' if it wasn't for his wife.

The 49-year-old actor will appear in the highly-anticipated sequel as villain Cable opposite Ryan Reynolds as the titular character but he wasn't going to commit to the project because of his role in 'George and Tammy' - a film about country and western icons George Jones and Tammy Wynette - until his spouse, Kathryn Boyd, encouraged him to read the script and he quickly changed his mind.

In an interview with Collider, Brolin said: ''We were supposed to do 'George and Tammy' but that fell through and right after it fell through 'Deadpool' came in and they asked me if I was interested in doing it.

''And I was like I wanted to do 'George and Tammy'. My wife - thank God - said just read it. I was lying on my side reading it on my phone and it was so relevant and funny and hysterical.

''I had no idea about the fan based. But we have made something really special.''

'Deadpool 2' - which is the follow-up to the 2016 Marvel feature 'Deadpool' - is set to be released in 2018, and has just wrapped filming.

The movie was directed by David Leitch, and also stars Zazie Beets and T.J. Miller.

Meanwhile, whilst details of the hotly-anticipated sequel are remaining largely under wraps, Brolin revealed he loved going back to ''really fun writing'' and has signed up for four movies in Fox's 'X-Men' Universe.

He said: ''We'll call it our limited series. This is our limited series. Going back to really fun writing. It's a great tone, anything goes.

''It's a really fun stretch for me to be involved in that comedic community.''

Brolin is also starring as Mad Titan Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be fighting the Avengers in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' and he said it was one of the best jobs he has ever had.

He said: ''I had a really good time. I had a blast playing Thanos. That's been one of the funniest jobs I've ever had.''