'Avengers: Endgame' scooped a hat-trick of prize at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night (17.06.19), Best Movie, Best Villain and Best Hero.
'Avengers: Endgame' was the big winner at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, scooping three prizes.
The Marvel motion picture won the coveted Best Movie gong, as well as Best Villain for Josh Brolin's role as Thanos, and Robert Downey Jr. triumphed in the Best Hero category for his part as Tony Stark/ Iron Man.
Speaking about the hat-trick of wins, co-director Anthony Russo told MTV News: ''It's amazing. I mean, look, the MTV audience is so passionate, and to see the movie embraced, to see the movie celebrated, it's a very special feeling.
''There's so many people who have worked so long, and so hard to bring this to the screen and do justice to the story, and it kinda feels like we might of.''
The win comes after fellow Marvel movies 'Avengers' and 'Black Panther' won the award in 2013 and 2018 respectively.
Other winners at the ceremony, which was hosted by Zachary Levi at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday night (17.06.19), included 'Game of Thrones', which won Best Show, beating off competition from the likes of 'Big Mouth', 'Riverdale', 'Schitt's Creek' and 'The Haunting of Hill House'.
However, 'Thrones' stars Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams missed out on victories in their respected nominated categories, Best Performance in a Show and Best Hero.
'Surviving R. Kelly' - a documentary series in which several women accused the 'Ignition' hitmaker of sexual abuse - won the Best Documentary award.
Accepting the accolade, Brie Miranda Bryant, an executive with Lifetime, told the audience: ''Survivors walked through the fire and then stood again to tell this story.''
Noah Centineo took home two gongs on the night, scooping the Breakthrough Performance prize for his role as Peter Kavinsky in Netflix film 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before', and he and Lana Condor (Lara Jean) won Best Kiss for the film.
'A Star is Born' won two awards, with Lady GaGa taking winning Best Performance in a Movie, and another for Best Musical Moment.
What's more, Dwayne Johnson took home the Generation Award, and Jada Pinkett Smith won the annual Trailblazer Award.
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2019 Winners List:
Best Movie
'Avengers: Endgame'
Best Comedic Performance
Dan Levy (David Rose) - 'Schitt's Creek'
Breakthrough Performance
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) - 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'
Best Performance in a Show
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) - 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Best Documentary
'Surviving R. Kelly'
Best Hero
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) - 'Avengers: Endgame'
Best Kiss
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) - 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'
Best Performance in a Movie
Lady Gaga (Ally) - 'A Star is Born'
Best Fight
'Captain Marvel' - Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
Best Host
Nick Cannon - 'Wild 'n Out'
Most Frightened Performance
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) - 'Bird Box'
Reality Royalty
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta'
Most Meme-able Moment
'The Bachelor' - Colton Underwood jumps the fence
Best Show
'Game of Thrones'
Best Villain
Josh Brolin (Thanos) - 'Avengers: Endgame'
Best Real-Life Hero
Ruth Bader Ginsburg - 'RBG'
Best Musical Moment
'A Star Is Born' - 'Shallow'
Generation Award
Dwayne Johnson
Trailblazer Award
Jada Pinkett Smith
