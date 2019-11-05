Josephine Skriver is set to star in boohoo's Holiday 2019 campaign.

The 26-year-old model will join forces with the likes of Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, and Yvonne Simone for the international retailer's upcoming Holiday campaign, which is set to launch worldwide on Thursday (07.11.19).

boohoo's campaign was shot in Las Vegas by photographer Zoe McConnell, who captured the glitz and glamor of the collection at notable locations, including Fremont Strip, The Plaza Hotel, The Golden Nugget and new luxe sites including the NoMad Hotel at Park MGM and On the Record Nightclub and lounge.

The collection is set to feature rich velvet suiting, mini dresses with feathered embellishments, sparkling two-piece sets, and faux furs, which each of the models involved in the campaign will embody.

boohoo's holiday campaign launches globally on November 7, 2019 on boohoo.com.

Josephine, Romee, Elsa, and Jasmine have all worked together in the past, having all hit the runway as Victoria's Secret angels.

And for Jasmine, the new campaign will come as she's used to having her mother, Cary Robinson, style her for events.

Jasmine recently revealed she used to assist her mother in her work dressing celebrities, and since pursuing modelling herself, has now enlisted her mother's help in choosing her outfits.

She said: ''It's really, really nice because I'm not afraid to say that I don't like something. Sometimes when I work with another stylist, I don't want to hurt their feelings if they have brought me options that I don't like.

''My mom and me obviously have an amazing relationship - we're like sisters - she knows my exact style; she knows what I'm going to like and what I don't like and also she has a very classic style.''

Cary has also worked with Josephine in the past, and she too is delighted with her work.

Jasmine shared: ''She's started styling some of the other Angels [too], so that becomes a lot more fun and my friends get to know my mom really well. It's kind of like we're all best friends with my mom.''