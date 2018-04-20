Josephine Skriver is the new face of Maybelline New York.

The 25-year-old Dutch model is elated to be working with the cosmetics brand and admitted her new role is a ''huge honour''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I've been keeping a secret that I'm able to finally share with the world... Today, I can officially say that I am the newest member of the Maybelline family! I am so grateful to the team at Maybelline for this huge honor and cannot wait to travel the world discovering beauty trends and meeting all of the amazing people who #MakeItHappen.(sic)''

The Victoria's Secret Angel has been a big fan of the company's products for many years.

She said in a statement: ''Being a part of the Maybelline New York family is a dream come true! I have been wearing Maybelline since I was a little girl,'' said Josephine. ''I am honored to represent not only Maybelline, but all of the girls who are wearing Maybelline, because these young girls are the future. They are powerful and beautiful, and that to me is what Maybelline stands for. I could not be prouder to represent them and make it happen.''

And Maybelline - who have also counted the likes of Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, Adriana Lima and Christy Turlington as spokesmodels - are ''beyond thrilled'' with their new face.

Leonardo Chavez, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York said: ''We are beyond thrilled to have Josephine as part of our Maybelline family.

''A partnership with Josephine was completely organic because she resonates with our global customer and is a dynamic and fresh addition to our roster of talent. She embodies determination, grit, energy and spirit, while having a true connection to New York and the dream of making it happen in this city.''