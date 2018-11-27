Josephine Skriver is engaged to Alexandre DeLeon after he got down on one knee during a holiday to Finland.
Josephine Skriver is engaged.
The Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram to reveal she is set to marry her fiancé Alexandre DeLeon after he got down on one knee during a recent trip to Finland.
She wrote on the photo sharing site: ''I SAID HELL-FREAKIN'-YES!!!! I'M ENGAGED. It was a cold November night. Alex had us driven all the way to Finland to see the northern lights. It was my second bucket list number i was checking off in the same week after swimming with Orcas, my favourite animals, in their natural habitat! Little did i know it would soon be my third! He had a bonfire built for me on top of the middle of a frozen lake deep in Scandinavia completed with the full moon shining on our backs and hot cocoa to keep us warm!?!? Like.. is he crazy?!?? (sic)''
And the 25-year-old model admits she has ''never been more sure about anything in her life'' after Alexandre's proposal.
She added: ''When he got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever.. I have never been more sure about anything in my life. You are my biggest adventure. My fairytale come true. My soulmate. My best friend. The love of my life. So of course it was 1millionxYES!!! Sometimes in life you will meet that one person that makes everything make sense. A person that pushes you to be an even greater version of yourself. A person that makes you not just dream it.. but believe it! Believe in your own abilities to make anything happen! Love is not about compromising yourself. Love is finding someone that only adds to your own joy and shine! Teammates for life!!! @bohnes with you i just knew! You are all that and more. You walked into my life and i have never looked back. I love you. You are MY northern lights and MY Aurora Borealis.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.