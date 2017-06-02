Josephine Skriver is an ''over-sprayer''.

The 24-year-old model acquired her Victoria's Secret Angel wings last year and has admitted the lingerie giant's new perfume Bombshell is her ultimate go-to scent, however she won't simply apply a few spritz to her body, she will continue to douse herself in the fragrance throughout the day.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the golden-haired beauty said: ''It's a really lighthearted fragrance that's fruity and floral. From the moment you smell it, you're like OK, this is definitely a fragrance that you want to wear with a cute sandal and sundress.

''It's a scent that you just want to have fun in!''

''I might be guilty of being an over-sprayer. I can't help it. When I find something I love, I want to spritz it on so it lasts throughout the day.''

The catwalk icon has admitted she feels ''star struck'' when she is around the ''OG Angels'' including Tyra Banks, Gisele Bundchen and Heidi Klum.

Speaking about her partnership with the brand and working with fellow supermodels, she said: ''The OG Angels like Tyra [Banks], Gisele [Bündchen], Heidi [Klum] and even Adriana [Lima] make me star struck!''

Josephine has revealed she doesn't solely go over the top when she applies fragrances, as she takes the same excessive approach when she is in the sun and will smother herself in sun cream and will wear a baseball hat to shield her face from the harsh UV rays.

She explained: ''I try to be really careful in the sun during the summer months. I have the luxury of traveling to sunny places all year around for work, so I don't ever have that first time shock to the skin, but I definitely make sure to have some protection -- a baseball hat to block the sun from my face and lots of water to make sure I'm hydrating from the inside out. I like using Sun Bum SPF because it's organic and smells good.''