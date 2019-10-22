Joseph Mawle will play a villain called Oren in the upcoming Amazon 'Lord of the Rings' TV series.
Joseph Mawle has been cast as the main villain of the upcoming 'Lord of the Rings' TV series.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former 'Game of Thrones' star will play a villain called Oren.
The 45-year-old 'Ripper Street' star has joined a cast that includes Will Poulter and Australian actress Markella Kavenagh.
The highly-anticipated Amazon series will take place before the events of the first book, 'The Fellowship of the Ring'. Amazon studios head Jennifer Salke said in August that the creative team has been ''working for months'' on the first series of the show.
Little is known about the plot details of the series, but, earlier this year, the show's Twitter account sent out an image of a map along with two messages.
The first said: ''One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.''
This was followed up by: ''Welcome to the Second Age.''
The series is being developed by the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay whilst J.A. Bayona, who helmed 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', will direct the first two episodes. He will also executive produce alongside producing partner Belen Atienza.
Amongst the other writers on the show are Gennifer Hutchinson ('Breaking Bad'), Jason Cahill ('The Sopranos') and Justin Doble ('Stranger Things').
The show could be one of the most expensive productions of all time with The Hollywood Reporter predicting the total cost for the series could reach over $1 billion once production budgets, casting, writers, producers and visual effects are factored in.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
First-time director Owen Harris boldly attempts a comedy even blacker than American Psycho or Filth...
It's the mid 90's and the music scene in the UK is booming. Excess is...
Adam and Clare Hitchins have made the decision to re-locate themselves and their baby from...
In August of 1819, The Essex set sail from New England. The whaling ship set...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
With a remarkably vivid sense of life in rural Scotland, this tightly contained drama is...
A riotous combination of rah-rah American patriotism and overwrought special effects nonsense, this cheeky bit...
Will Shaw is a young Wall Street trader, who comes from a well off family....
As a boy, Abraham Lincoln learns from his father, Thomas, that vampires are real. Worse...
A nifty twist on the standard ghost story, this British period drama starts extremely well...
After the traumatic events of the First World War, many devastated people are turning to...
In 1960's England, there wasn't such a thing as womens rights in the workplace, for...
Layered and dense, there's clearly a lot going on in this dark thriller, although it's...