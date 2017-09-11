Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be voicing an alien in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', according to director Rian Johnson.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt will voice an alien in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
The 36-year-old actor has collaborated with director Rian Johnson on three of his movies including 'Looper' and 'Brick', and the filmmaker is said to have revealed the actor will lend his voice to the forthcoming film.
While promoting the upcoming motion picture in Japan, Johnson told fans the actor will be voicing an alien character, according to a tweet by Japanese entertainment site Premier Report.
This comes after John Boyega confirmed Princes William and Harry, and Tom Hardy have recorded cameos for the movie.
The 25-year-old actor - who will reprise his role as former Stormtrooper Finn in the sequel - revealed the royal brothers and the 'Dunkirk' star were both on set at Pinewood Studios last year, and it is speculated they could appear as Stormtroopers.
If William, Harry, Hardy and Gordon-Levitt do end up appearing as Stormtroopers, they will follow in the footsteps of Daniel Craig.
The James Bond actor - who once featured in a London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony sketch with the princes' grandmother, Queen Elizabeth - appeared as Stormtrooper JB-007 in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in 2015.
'The Last Jedi' is set to feature a number of returning cast members, including Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Andy Serkis (Snoke), Domhnall Gleeson (General Lux) and the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia.
Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran are all newcomers to the franchise.
Johnson also previously revealed Han Solo will still have a major part in the plot of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
Harrison Ford's iconic space smuggler character was shockingly murdered by his own son Ben Solo - known as Kylo Ren - in the 2015 movie 'The Force Awakens', but the director thinks it was important to still retain his ''figurative ghost''.
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After the Oscar-winning 2008 documentary Man on Wire told this story with such energy and...
Philippe Petit is a young French high-wire artist, passionate about his tightrope dream and determined...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
On 7th August, 1974, one man chose to walk a high-wire between the two buildings...
French artist Philippe Petit made history in 1974 for his death-defying high-wire feat in New...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
For what he has said will be his final film, animation maestro Hayao Miyazaki tackles...
Jiro Horikoshi is an aeronautical engineer whose childhood was filled with dreams about becoming a...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...