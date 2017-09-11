Joseph Gordon-Levitt will voice an alien in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The 36-year-old actor has collaborated with director Rian Johnson on three of his movies including 'Looper' and 'Brick', and the filmmaker is said to have revealed the actor will lend his voice to the forthcoming film.

While promoting the upcoming motion picture in Japan, Johnson told fans the actor will be voicing an alien character, according to a tweet by Japanese entertainment site Premier Report.

This comes after John Boyega confirmed Princes William and Harry, and Tom Hardy have recorded cameos for the movie.

The 25-year-old actor - who will reprise his role as former Stormtrooper Finn in the sequel - revealed the royal brothers and the 'Dunkirk' star were both on set at Pinewood Studios last year, and it is speculated they could appear as Stormtroopers.

If William, Harry, Hardy and Gordon-Levitt do end up appearing as Stormtroopers, they will follow in the footsteps of Daniel Craig.

The James Bond actor - who once featured in a London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony sketch with the princes' grandmother, Queen Elizabeth - appeared as Stormtrooper JB-007 in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in 2015.

'The Last Jedi' is set to feature a number of returning cast members, including Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Andy Serkis (Snoke), Domhnall Gleeson (General Lux) and the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia.

Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran are all newcomers to the franchise.

Johnson also previously revealed Han Solo will still have a major part in the plot of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

Harrison Ford's iconic space smuggler character was shockingly murdered by his own son Ben Solo - known as Kylo Ren - in the 2015 movie 'The Force Awakens', but the director thinks it was important to still retain his ''figurative ghost''.