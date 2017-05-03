Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his wife Tasha McCauley are expecting their second child together.

The 36-year-old actor and his spouse already have a 20-month-old son together who's name is not known to the public, and the pair are now set to expand their brood further as Tasha is pregnant with the pair's second child.

The news broke after the '500 Days of Summer' star and his wife were spotted together in Beverly Hills on Wednesday (03.05.17) with Tasha displaying an already sizeable baby bump.

A representative for Joseph reportedly confirmed the news to E! News.

The pair - who tied the knot in 2014 - have remained incredibly private about their personal lives, but during a 2015 interview shortly after the birth of his son, Joseph explained that the radio silence comes as the couple want to make sure their tot is protected from the limelight.

He said at the time: ''Being in the public eye is a great thing. It allows me to do what I love to do, which is act in movies, but it's a choice that I made. I decided to have a career in show business, and so people know my name and know my face. And that has its upsides and honestly, some downsides.''

The 'Snowden' actor also said he wants his child to have the chance to make up his own mind about appearing in the public.

He added: ''My son, he's just a baby, you know? He hasn't made the choice to be in the public eye, and that's a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he's older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself.

''And so, for now, I'm just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy.''