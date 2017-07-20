Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his wife Tasha McCauley welcomed their second son into the world last month.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt has become a father for the second time.
The 'Snowden' actor and his wife Tasha McCauley welcomed a baby boy into the world in June, his spokesperson confirmed to People magazine, but no further details have been released.
The couple are also parents to another son, who turns two next month.
The pair - who tied the knot in 2014 - have remained incredibly private about their personal lives, but during a 2015 interview shortly after the birth of his son, Joseph, 36, explained that the radio silence comes as the couple want to make sure their tot is protected from the limelight.
He said at the time: ''Being in the public eye is a great thing. It allows me to do what I love to do, which is act in movies, but it's a choice that I made. I decided to have a career in show business, and so people know my name and know my face. And that has its upsides and honestly, some downsides.''
The '500 Days of Summer' actor also said he wants his child to have the chance to make up his own mind about appearing in the public.
He added: ''My son, he's just a baby, you know? He hasn't made the choice to be in the public eye, and that's a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he's older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself.
''And so, for now, I'm just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy.''
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
New album 'Flower Boy' comes later this summer.
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After the Oscar-winning 2008 documentary Man on Wire told this story with such energy and...
Philippe Petit is a young French high-wire artist, passionate about his tightrope dream and determined...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
On 7th August, 1974, one man chose to walk a high-wire between the two buildings...
French artist Philippe Petit made history in 1974 for his death-defying high-wire feat in New...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
For what he has said will be his final film, animation maestro Hayao Miyazaki tackles...
Jiro Horikoshi is an aeronautical engineer whose childhood was filled with dreams about becoming a...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...