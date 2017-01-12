Michael Jackson's family members are appalled by how Joseph Fiennes portrays the King of Pop in the trailer of a new British TV series.
Various members of music's first family were far from impressed when the casting news was announced last year (16), and now they're livid after seeing the first scenes from Urban Myths.
"It honestly makes me want to vomit," JACKO's daughter Paris tweeted on Wednesday (11Jan17), adding, "it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well."
The 'liz' Paris mentions is Elizabeth Taylor, who is portrayed by Grease star Stockard Channing in the UK television programme, which imagines a road trip the two superstars took after the 9/11 attacks on New York.
"where is the respect?" Paris continues. "they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal."
Her cousin Taj Jackson added: "Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect."
Shakespeare in Love star Fiennes knew the backlash would be immediate when he signed on to play Jackson last year (16) - he told The Hollywood Reporter he understood why people were "up in arms" by his casting.
