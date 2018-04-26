'The Handmaid's Tale' actor Joseph Fiennes loves to escape into the mountains on his motorbike, and has described his solitary rides as his ''meditation''.
Joseph Fiennes rides his motorcycle into the mountains when he needs to get away from the pressures of his career.
The 'Handmaid's Tale' actor is an avid rider and his Triumph Thruxton 1200 bike is his prized possession.
When he's at his home in Spain and wants to forget about everything he will saddle up on his motorbike and head off for a solitary ride and he admits his time on the quiet roads is like a type of ''meditation'' for him.
He told Men's Journal magazine: ''My Triumph Thruxton 1200 R is my escape. It harks back to what they call cafe racers. It has this '50s look, yet it's very modern, with a lot of torque and amazing engineering. We live in Spain part of the year, and I ride in the mountains on Sunday afternoons. It's my meditation.''
The 47-year-old star - who has two daughters with wife María Dolores Diéguez - was asked to choose four things he couldn't live without, and took the chance to open up about his taste in fashion.
He explained: ''With kids and always being on the go, I try to wear stuff that's practical and no-frills. Jeans and a T-shirt are my uniform; I especially like Rag & Bone's classic blue jeans. They're hard-wearing and sturdy.''
Meanwhile Fiennes - who also praised philosopher and social commentator Slavoj Zizek's podcast - revealed the movie that had the biggest impact on him as a child.
Opening up on iconic 1968 coming of age classic 'Kes', he explained how the story affected him in a big way.
He added: ''The movie 'Kes' had a big effect on me as a kid. It's about a boy who nurses a falcon back to health. He loves the bird, but it ends up getting killed. When I first watched it, I was about the same age as the boy and also trying to negotiate my world, so it really shook me.''
From day one, Ryan Murphy has kept me involved. People had warned me, "Once you...
