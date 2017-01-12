Filmmaker Ben Palmer has defended his decision to cast Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a new British TV drama amid a backlash from the King of Pop's family.
The first trailer for Urban Myths, featuring the Shakespeare in Love singer as the pop superstar, debuted earlier this week (beg09Jan17), and Jackson's daughter and nephew were quick to criticise.
Paris Jackson, 18, took to Twitter on Wednesday (11Jan17) and blasted the trailer as a "shameful portrayal" and accused Palmer and casting directors of "insulting" her father. She claimed the teaser made her want to vomit.
Her cousin Taj was also appalled, tweeting: "Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect."
Bosses at Sky Arts, the network behind the drama about an imagined road trip Jackson took with Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York, have defended the project, and now director Palmer insists Fiennes brought something special to the role.
"We were really looking for the performance that could unlock the spirit, and we really think Joe Fiennes has done that," he tells The Guardian. "He's given a really sweet, nuanced, characterful performance...
"It's a really lovely, sweet film. I'm really looking forward to seeing how people react once they've actually seen it."
Urban Myths also features Albert Finney as Brando and Stockard Channing as Taylor.
The new season of Urban Myths will also include a skit about Adolf Hitler, featuring Game of Thrones villain Iwan Rheon as the German dictator and Harry Potter star Rupert Grint as his friend.
The show debuts in Britain on 19 January (17).
After Jesus of Nazareth is crucified and laid to rest in a sealed tomb by...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
Following his deadly ordeal of being put through the Twelve Labours by his father Zeus...
Hercules is a bitter and haunted demi-god filled with resentment for the people and the...
Watch the Trailer for The Red BaronGerman director Nikolai Müllerschon brings us the story...
This is an ambitious attempt to tell the story of World War I's most notorious...
The Escapist Trailer Watch the trailer for The Escapist starring Brian Cox, Joseph Fiennes and...
Goodbye BafanaReleased 11 May 2007Trailer StreamDirected by Billie AugustCast includes Joseph Fiennes, Dennis Haysbert, Diane...
In a game effort to deflect the immediate suspicions of most viewers likely to be...
From day one, Ryan Murphy has kept me involved. People had warned me, "Once you...
In a game effort to deflect the immediate suspicions of most viewers likely to be...