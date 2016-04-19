Artist:
Song title: You Keep Hanging On
Time: 5.13
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Alternative

'You Keep Hanging On' is the new single from Joseph Arthur, this is the first single from his new album Family which will be released in early June in the UK through Real World Records. To write the new album, Arthur used a 1912 Steinway Vertegrande piano, contrary to his usual style which he usually leads with guitar.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Joseph Arthur - You Keep Hanging...

Joseph Arthur - Currency of Love

Joseph Arthur, Cant Exist, Video

Joseph Arthur - Diamond Ring &...

Joseph Arthur - Cant Exist -...