Jordin Sparks' son is a ''natural'' in the recording studio.

The 28-year-old singer only gave birth to Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. - who is known as DJ - 10 weeks ago but she's already testing out whether he's inherited her love for music as she took him with her while she recorded some new tracks on Monday (16.07.18).

Alongside a photograph of the tiny tot, whom she has with her husband Dana Isaiah, sitting on her lap in front of a microphone, she wrote: ''Lil Man's a natural! (sic).''

The brunette beauty was initially planning to take some time off in order to focus on motherhood but it seems she's determined to make the most of her new vocal range after she previously admitted she can hit the high notes easier now she's a mother.

She said just days after giving birth: ''It's different. Oddly enough he made me sing better. I was able to hit notes that I didn't think that I could. I wasn't expecting at all. [But] the love is different than anything that I have [ever felt]. I don't even know how to explain it. I can't. It's unreal and I know that I have way more inspiration. I was inspired by Dana last year and now we have our family and I'm inspired by that.''

And, although she's had almost three months to get used to her new role, Jordin has admitted it feels ''trippy'' to be referred to as a mother.

She said: ''It's still really trippy to say the word 'mom,' referring to myself.''

The 'No Air' hitmaker had somewhat of a stressful time when she gave birth to little DJ as her son managed to get the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.

Speaking about giving birth, she said: ''It was just this incredibly miraculous, beautiful moment that I don't know could ever be duplicated or replicated. Like, you see it in movies, how emotional people get, but until you are actually sitting there, it's beyond anything I've ever felt in my life. The baby's umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck twice. I didn't see it because I was facing the other way. He [Dana Sr., her husband] said it almost looked like a scarf - it was wrapped around his neck and body.

''Simone [the midwife] got the umbilical cord off really quickly, then the baby was good to go. He took his first breath and then [Dana Sr.] handed him to me.''