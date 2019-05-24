Jordin Sparks felt ''so lonely'' during her secret battle with postpartum depression.

The 29-year-old singer gave birth to son Dana Isaiah Jr. - whom she has with fitness model husband Dana Isaiah - last May, and she has opened up about how it was ''hard to reach out'' at first when she battled with mental illness after having her first child.

She said: ''There's this thing called the fourth trimester, which happens after you have your baby.

''It's dealing with everything that happens with your body. Your body goes and changes, your hormones are absolutely insane.

''We've got tons of people to hold the baby, but who holds us? Who holds us together? Who helps us get through all that stuff?''

She added: ''Obviously, people in your family who know what you've been through and had kids before.

''But sometimes it feels hard to reach out because you're like, 'How do I feel so lonely when this amazing thing just happened?'''

The 'No Air' hitmaker credits coming out of her depression to a friend who was going through the same thing.

She told Us Weekly ''I would talk to her and be like, 'I feel like this today. Sorry, I just needed to let you know.'

''And she'd be like, 'No, I understand. That was me yesterday.' I'd be like, 'Oh, God. Thanks. OK. Good. I know I'm not the only one.'''

Jordin previously admitted she felt like she was in ''different universes'' during the birth of her son.

The 'Tattoo' singer's all-natural delivery was an emotional experience.

The 'American Idol' star - who had her husband at her side during the birth - shared: ''When I was going to different places and different universes with the contractions, he was right there in my ear or rubbing my back.''