Jordana Brewster is following Tyrese Gibson's row with The Rock on Instagram but says she is not involved.
The 'Fast and Furious' actress has been surprised to see her co-stars feuding on social media, after Tyrese, 38, hit out at The Rock, 45, for pushing back the release of the ninth movie in the franchise until 2020 because he has lined up a spin-off movie with Jason Statham for 2019.
And although she is not taking sides, Jordana, 37, admitted she is glued to the social media drama.
She told Us Weekly: ''I mean, I'm following it on Instagram, too. I think ultimately we're all a family, we all love working together. So hopefully it's all going to be OK in the end, but I'm watching like everybody else. It's just interesting.''
When asked who would win in a real-life battle between the pair, she laughed and said: ''I'm not getting embroiled in that, there is enough drama.''
After The Rock's spin-off was revealed, Tyrese took to Instagram to lash out at his co-star.
He wrote: ''#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your bother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and furious franchise about YOU -- And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post -- Gn folks see you in 2020 April.
''#FastFamily right? Nah..... It's about #TeamDwayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic (sic).''
He later added to TMZ: ''Everybody's coming at me like I'm hating on Dwayne about his spinoff but I'm not. The truth is, I just wish he was releasing it at a different time. He's the reason we're pushing the release date back now. I just got a problem with Dwayne, it appears that he's being selfish, it appears that he's so focused on furthering his own self-interests. That's f****d up.''
