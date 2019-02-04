Two new characters - Bunny and Duckie - make an appearance in the latest 'Toy Story 4' teaser.
A new 'Toy Story 4' teaser has introduced two new characters.
The latest trailer for the much-anticipated Disney movie was aired following the Super Bowl on Sunday (03.02.19) and revealed the identity of the new characters, Bunny and Duckie, who are voiced by 'Key & Peele' stars Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.
The toys are introduced to the franchise as prizes to be won at a carnival, where Buzz Lightyear - who is played by Tim Allen - and Woody - played by Tom Hanks - are planning to meet.
The trailer also harks back to the original 'Toy Story' movie from 1995, opening with Randy Newman's song 'You've Got a Friend In Me'.
And the first shot is of Woody and Bo Peep searching for Buzz at the carnival.
The teaser features a humorous exchange between Buzz and the new characters, before ending with the movie's official release date - June 21 - appearing on screen.
Disney previously revealed that the upcoming movie will focus on Woody's relationship with Bo.
A synopsis read: ''Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie.
''So when Bonnie's beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (Tony Hale), declares himself as 'trash' and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy.
''But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family's road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep.''
