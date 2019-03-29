Lupita Nyong'o's red carpet looks for 'Us' were inspired by ''Patrick Bateman and a chainsaw''.

The 36-year-old actress plays both the lead character and the main villain in Jordan Peele's much-anticipated horror movie, which follows the story of a family faced with their worst nightmare when they return to the mother's childhood home.

And according to the star's stylist Micaela Erlanger, Lupita's press tour style was based on the 2000 hit film, 'American Psycho' and Christian Bale's serial killer character.

Speaking to Vogue UK, she said: ''We really wanted to have fun with this tour and capture the duality of the characters in the film.

''It reminded me of the infamous [American Psycho] scene with Patrick Bateman and a chainsaw. But we made it fashion, of course!''

Erlanger also insisted that the red carpet was an excuse to ''take risks'' with Lupita's fashion as it followed from the 'Black Panther' press tour.

She added: ''The red carpet doesn't need to be this precious thing. It's an opportunity to have fun, take risks, and express yourself. It was really fun to follow Black Panther with a tour for a horror film.''

Lupita's hairstylist Camille Friend previously admitted that the star's hair looks were created to be ''modern'' and ''natural'' for her two roles as Adelaide Wilson and her villainous doppelgänger, Red.

Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Friend said: ''Jordan is one of the best filmmakers of our time. He's really an awesome, awesome guy. I can't wait to do another film with him, but a lot of my dialogue for Lupita's look was really with her.

''We came up with the sisterlock [hairstyle] because she wanted to do something that was natural, plus I love it because it's nothing that has been seen on camera before.

''We're always trying to push the envelope and do things that are different, even within the natural [hair] genre. It represents her as a woman. It's really modern and what people are doing now.''