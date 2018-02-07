Jordan Peele would ''seriously consider'' making a sequel to 'Get Out'.

The 38-year-old actor and filmmaker is currently being praised for his directorial debut and has received continuous nominations - including Best Picture at the Academy Awards and Best Actor for the leading man Daniel Kaluuya - for his psychological thriller, and admitted he ''loves the universe''.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Peele said: ''I will definitely seriously consider it. I love that universe and I feel like there's more story to tell. I don't know what it is now but there are some loose ends that want to be tied up. I would never want to do a sequel that just feels like for the sake of doing a sequel. I would have to have a story that I feel like would take it up a notch.

''When you create something like that, it's very personal and meaningful, but to hear that people kind of related to that feeling and needed it to be named has been very touching for me.''

The film follows interracial couple Chris (Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), who have reached the meet-the-parents stage of dating.

She invites him for a weekend getaway with her parents and, at first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behaviour as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship.

But during the weekend, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries and bizarre encounters with the family's white neighbours and friends lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.

Peele recently admitted he hopes viewers ''crap their pants'' when they see his new movie.

He said: ''I hope they s**t their pants! It's the least I could hope for. Despite the nature of the film, I want people to come away from this movie feeling good.

''I want people to come away from this movie feeling good. I want it to strike a cathartic cord with people, and provide an emotional release.

''I have no doubt white and black audiences will experience the film very differently, but this movie is actually bringing people together.''