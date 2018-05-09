Jordan Peele is hoping to cast Lupita Nyong'o in his new film project.

The 39-year-old actor - who helmed the acclaimed horror movie 'Get Out' in 2017 - wants Lupita, 35, to appear in 'Us', which he is directing and producing.

Jordan also wants Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss to star in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although Jordan has remained tight-lipped about 'Us', it's been reported that the film will centre on two couples - one white and one black - with Duke and Nyong'o playing one of the couples, and Moss being part of the other couple.

Universal - the studio behind the project - has handed the movie a release date of March 15, 2019.

Earlier this year, Jordan became the first African-American to win the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for 'Get Out'.

The acclaimed moviemaker subsequently admitted that he almost didn't become a director because of the lack of black role models.

But the TV star-turned-moviemaker said he feels ''proud'' to be part of a ''renaissance'' of black directors, following in the footsteps of people like Spike Lee and John Singleton.

Jordan - who previously starred on the hit American comedy series 'Key & Peele' alongside Keegan-Michael Key - shared: ''It's a renaissance. I almost never became a director because there was a shortage of role models - there was Spike Lee, John Singleton and others.

''I am so proud to be at the beginning of a movement where the best films in every genre are being bought by my fellow black directors.''