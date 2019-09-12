Jordan Peele will be honoured with a Britannia Award from BAFTA Los Angeles.

The 'Get Out' filmmaker will receive the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for excellence in directing at next month's ceremony in recognition of his ''imaginative'' work which has ''shone a light on stories of important social relevance.''

BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards said: ''Jordan Peele has earned record-breaking success and critical acclaim through work that pushes boundaries and shines a light on stories of important social relevance.

''His imaginative storylines, inclusive casting, and bold style evokes John Schlesinger's spirit of independence, integrity and commitment to excellence.

''We are honoured to celebrate Jordan's talents at this year's ceremony.''

It was previously announced the Britannia Awards, which take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 25 October, will also honour Jane Fonda with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for excellence in film, Jackie Chan with the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for worldwide contribution to entertainment, and Steve Coogan, who will take home the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for excellence in comedy.

Past recipients of the director accolade have included Quentin Tarantino, Sam Mendes, Ang Lee, Ava DuVernay, Christopher Nolan and Danny Boyle.

Lupita Nyong'o, who starred in Jordan's second movie, 'Us', previously praised the director for being easy to work with and described him as being an ''extremely incredible'' filmmaker.

She previously gushed: ''I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the realization of Jordan's imagination.

''One of the things that makes him an extremely incredible director is how compassionate he is, and he has incredible communication skills.''