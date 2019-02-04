Jordan Peele's upcoming horror movie 'Us' has been teased in a new trailer.

The latest teaser for the highly-anticipated thriller movie - which is Peele's follow-up to his 2017 Oscar-winning directorial debut 'Get Out' - was aired following the Super Bowl on Sunday (03.02.19) and revealed Lupita Nyong'o's character, Adelaide, becoming increasingly paranoid that something terrible is going to happen.

The scary trailer features a scissor-wielding family dressed in red who haunt the family whilst they are on vacation.

Lupita's voice opens the eerie trailer by saying: ''You know how sometimes things line up? Coincidences? Since we've been up here, they've been happening more and more. It's like there's this black cloud hanging over us.''

The horror flick stars Nyong'o alongside her 'Black Panther' co-star Winston Duke (Gabe Wilson) as they take their children on vacation to Adelaide's childhood home in Northern California with their friends Mr and Mrs Tyler, played by Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker.

The trailer shows a second scene in which Adelaide comes face-to-face with the family who are haunting the Wilsons.

The premiere date of 'Us' was originally scheduled for release in mid-March, but it was delayed after the film was chosen to be the opening title of the South by Southwest Film Festival.

As a result, 'Us' - which was first announced in February 2018 - will now be released on March 22.