Jordan Peele's favourite horror villain is Michael Myers from John Carpenter's 1978 classic slasher flick 'Halloween'.
The 40-year-old director - who, this month, will release his new psychological fight fest 'Us' - is an aficionado of the genre and admits that babysitter obsessed psychopathic killer Myers, who made his debut in John Carpenter's 1978 classic slasher flick 'Halloween', is top of his list when it comes to big screen baddies because he seems curious about the effect his murderous actions have on his victims.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he said: ''I'm gonna say, Michael Myers. He's not even evil, he's just curious. You know you can't talk him out of whatever he wants to do and he'd always do that thing where he'd stab somebody and he's sort of turn his head like that, which is the international symbol for 'fascinating'.''
Peele went on to share that the first horror movie that ''really got me'' was David Cronenberg's 1986 film 'The Fly' - which starred Jeff Goldblum as scientist Seth Brundle who transforms into a hideous fly hybrid due to an experiment that goes wrong - as the story helped him understand ''the power of horror''.
The 'Get Out' filmmaker said: ''The first horror movie that really got me was 'The Fly', so scary and so inappropriate for how old I was and yet I was able to watch it and understand it and by the end I felt less scared than I did before watching it so that's how I knew the power of horror.''
Peele's Us stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke star as Adelaide and Gabe Wilson, a couple who visit their beach house in California with their two children only to be terrorised by some unexpected visitors who seem to be evil doppelgangers
He said of the film: ''This movie was a way to say, 'What if the intruder is us? Maybe the monster has our face, and we're so obsessed with some unrecognisable monster that we've been blinded to the real one.' ''
