Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' is set to start production in August.

The acclaimed director - who previously helmed 'Get Out' and 'Us' - is set to make his own version of the 1992 hit film, and production work is set to begin next month, according to the Chicago Tribune newspaper.

The film will tell the story of graduate student Helen Lyle, who explores local legends for a research paper with the help of her friend.

The original movie was largely shot in Los Angeles, but Jordan's effort will be shot in the city of Chicago instead.

Specific details of the plot remain a closely-guarded secret, although it's been confirmed that the much-anticipated film will focus on the issue of toxic fandom.

Meanwhile, Jordan previously revealed he can't see himself ''casting a white dude'' as a lead in one of his movies.

The comedian-turned-filmmaker said he isn't interested in casting a Caucasian man as a lead character because he's ''seen that movie''.

He explained: ''I don't see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don't like white dudes but I've seen that movie.

''It really is one of the best greatest pieces of this story, feeling like we are in this time [where] a renaissance has happened and proven the myths about representation in the industry are false.

''The way I look at it, I get to cast black people in my movies, I feel fortunate to be in this position where I can say to Universal, 'I want to make a $20 million horror movie with a black family.' And they say yes.''