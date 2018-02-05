Jordan Peele gave up acting because of 'The Emoji Movie'.

The 38-year-old actor and filmmaker is currently being praised for his directorial debut 'Get Out' and now, Peele has admitted he will no longer act after he was offered the voice role of Poop in the animated movie based around the mobile text images.

While accepting his Director's Guild Awarda for Best First-Time Director on Saturday (03.02.18), Peele said: ''Daniel Day-Lewis and I are both out. Acting is just nowhere near as fun for me as directing.

'''The Emoji Movie' actually helped me quit acting. I was offered the role of Poop. This is true. I would not make this up.

''When you have women directors you get 'Lady Bird', 'Mudbound', and 'Wonder Woman'. When you have male directors you get 'The Emoji Movie' ... with a character who is a literal piece of s**t.''

The role of Poop was ultimately given to Sir Patrick Stewart in the animation directed by Tony Leondis.

Despite turning down the role of Poop, Peele is receiving continuous nominations - including Best Picture at the Academy Awards and Best Actor for the leading man Daniel Kaluuya - for his psychological thriller 'Get Out'.

The film follows interracial couple Chris (Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), who have reached the meet-the-parents stage of dating.

She invites him for a weekend getaway with her parents and, at first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship.

But during the weekend, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries and bizarre encounters with the family's white neighbours and friends lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.

And Peele admitted he hopes viewers ''crap their pants'' when they see it.

He said: ''I hope they s**t their pants! It's the least I could hope for. Despite the nature of the film, I want people to come away from this movie feeling good. I want people to come away from this movie feeling good. I want it to strike a cathartic cord with people, and provide an emotional release. I have no doubt white and black audiences will experience the film very differently, but this movie is actually bringing people together.''