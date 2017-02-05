The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress revealed she was pregnant on Saturday (04Feb17) when she shared a photo of her blossoming baby bump inside Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrored Room art installation at The Broad Museum in Los Angeles.

“Beyonce schmonce (sic),” she captioned the glittering shot on Instagram, poking fun at Beyonce's now famous pregnancy announcement earlier this week (beg30Jan17).

Chelsea and her Key and Peele funnyman husband have been dating since 2013, and Jordan proposed to the actress in November, 2015. Chelsea took to Twitter to share the happy news, and wrote, "My fiance... @JordanPeele proposed to me last night during the family talent show."

Just five months later, in April last year (16), he revealed he and Chelsea had eloped while on chat show America's Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Appearing alongside his onscreen partner Keegan Michael-Key, they took part in a comedy bit poking fun of the fact some people still have trouble telling them apart.

Jordan, noticeably wearing a new gold wedding band on his left ring finger, said, "I am married to actress Chelsea Peretti," while Keegan joked, "And I am not married to actress Chelsea Peretti... We're just dating."

The sly reference to his marriage sparked speculation among fans they had secretly wed, and Chelsea took to Instagram after her husband's confession to confirm the news by posting a sweet photo of their dog wearing a Hawaiian shirt while sitting next to a bouquet of flowers and a wedding band.

"Eloped a bit ago," Chelsea wrote. "our only witness was this lil guy."