Jools Oliver has paid tribute to her son River to mark his first birthday.

The mother of five took to Instagram on Monday (07.08.17) to leave a sweet message for her youngest child, who she shares with her husband Jamie Oliver.

Sharing a picture of her holding her son soon after the birth back in 2016, she wrote: ''Happy first birthday little River Rocket Blue Dallas The moment we first met you, I think I was clinging on to you pretty tightly!

''You have brought so much happiness and love in to our family. You are the happiest little soul with the biggest smile and dimple and you are so adored by your big sisters and brother and everyone around you. So looking forward to waking you up know for the biggest cuddle.''

Meanwhile, Jools - who also has Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, and Buddy, six, with Jamie - previously revealed she ''adores'' being pregnant but doesn't expect her and Jamie would be adding to their brood.

She shared: ''I adore being pregnant. I don't have easy pregnancies but it's an amazing thing and a flipping miracle. And giving birth is incredible ... I don't think I'll have another one but I don't think I'll ever stop wanting one. I don't need another one, but it's a yearning - I might have to go and see someone about that.''

When the couple found out they were expecting their fifth child, Jamie was shocked as it wasn't expected.

He said at the time: ''This was not expected, I can't even believe I'm saying it. I think my own family were like 'really?!' But we're all tuned in to kids, it's good, it's carnage!

''It would be nice to balance it out a bit [with a boy]. A bit more testosterone would probably be a good thing, but do you know what, I'm just grateful for whatever I get if it's healthy, and I mean that.''