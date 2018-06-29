Jamie and Jools Oliver are planning to have another baby.

The couple - who are already parents to Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, nine, Buddy, seven, and 22-month-old River - previously vowed not to have any more kids but the 43-year-old childrenswear designer has admitted she's keen to get pregnant again before her next birthday.

Asked on podcast 'Made by Mammas' if she's finished adding to her family, Jools said: ''No! I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don't know if anything is going to happen.

''After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!''

Jools hailed River as a ''nice addition to the family'' who is doted on by his older siblings.

She said: ''They love him! They absolutely adore him. He doesn't really speak very much as there is so much noise and everyone speaks for him but everyone loves him.''

Though the couple's oldest children are very close in age, Jools admitted she never planned to have such a narrow gap and has found it difficult.

She said: ''It's difficult as they share the same friends, same boyfriends. It literally killed me having two so close.''

And the broad spectrum of ages of their brood means it can be difficult to give each child equal attention.

Jools admitted: ''It's hard because I've got a girl who is doing her GCSEs and a girl who might have boyfriend troubles and I haven't got the time to talk endlessly because physically you've done all the other bit beforehand.

''Then I've got a two-year-old and I worry about him going outside in the garden and falling over so I sit outside with him while they have their dinner, so you can't split yourself in a million pieces. But I don't think I'm doing a bad job!

''Then Jamie isn't really around in the week, but when he is here at the weekends I give him the little ones and I spend time with the older ones.''

When it comes to the ''danger stuff'', Jools leaves that aspect of parenting to her 43-year-old husband.

She said: ''He does all the danger stuff I wouldn't do like rafting and doing things upside down with River, that's not what I do!''