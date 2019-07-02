Jamie and Jools Oliver will get married again next year.

The 44-year-old chef and his clothes designer wife - who have children Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, 10, Buddy, eight, and River, two, together - plan to mark their 20th anniversary by tying the knot again but want the ceremony to be ''different'' to the ''classic English wedding'' they had the first time round.

Jools told Red magazine: ''Next year, we'll have been married 20 years, and we're going to get married again, but do things differently - outside and barefoot.

''Our wedding was formal, but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party.

''Why the hell not? I think we've done well!''

Jools, also 44, recalled how she ended up finishing their first dance alone because the 'Friday Night Feasts' star didn't feel comfortable.

She said: ''Our first dance was to Dusty Springfield's 'I Only Want To Be With You', but Jamie doesn't like dancing, so I threw him off. I was in my element!''

Jools loves her large brood and thinks she's been ''true to [herself]'' as she always wanted to settle down.

She said: ''All I wanted was children and to get stuck into home life. I was quite true to myself in that way.''

Jamie previously credited his wife for all the ''good'' things in his life.

He gushed: ''She's my best mate. There nothing good I've ever done that hasn't come from how we are as a unit.''

Jools has admitted she's keen to have another child but Jamie thinks their brood is ''enough'' - though he won't completely rule out expanding their family again.

He said: ''I'm going to try to control that one . . . but I have to try to control myself, which I'm not very good at.

''I do think five is enough but everyone keeps telling me that six is a round number.''