Jools Holland has joined forces with Latin legend José Feliciano for new LP 'As You See Me Now'.

The 59-year-old pianist and composer is thrilled that he was able to work with his idol on the record, comprised of classic covers, which he says has a ''unique sound''.

Jools said of José: ''One of my greatest musical heroes musically for years and years ... you put something in front of him and he just makes it sound better.

''When I first heard his music, it had the same effect on me as Ray Charles, The Beatles and Motown.

''Hearing José sing and play was like an arrow straight to my heart. The album has turned out extraordinary, it's a unique sound.''

And it seems the 72-year-old Puerto Rican star is as much a fan of Jools as he is of him.

José said: ''We've become brothers, and for as long as I live I'll never forget this moment, whether I do another record with him or whether I go on his TV show.

''The reason we work so well together is because his style of piano is my way of guitar playing. There's no music we can't play.''

The album features the title track 'As You See Me Now', which was written by the 'Later... with Jools Holland' host and sung by José.

Jools has complimented José for making the track sound like his own.

He said: ''It comes to life and it sounds like it's his.

''I think that's the great thing about performing: you are trying to illuminate the song.

''Whether it's one of our songs or whether it's somebody else's song, you are just trying to make it come to life.''

The record also features a duet with Rita Wilson called 'You're So Cold' that she co-wrote with Jools while they were in the Antarctic last year.

Jools and José will be embarking on a 35-date UK tour later this year, which includes two dates at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 24 and 25.

The run will conclude at Leeds First Direct Arena on December 22.

'As You See Me Now' is released on November 17.

The tracklisting for 'As You See Me Now' is as follows:

1. 'As You See Me Now'

2. 'Treat Myself'

3. 'Just To Be Home With You'

4. 'Honeysuckle Rose'

5. 'One More Drink'

6 'Midnight Special'

7. 'Hit The Road Jack' feat. Ruby Turner

8. 'In My Life'

9. 'Let's Find Each Other Tonight'

10. 'You're So Cold' feat. Rita Wilson

11. 'Baby Can I Hold You'

12. 'Believe Me When I Tell You'

13. 'Feliz Navidad'

14) 'Happy New Year'