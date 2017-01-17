Jonny Lee Miller knew he had to reprise his character of Sick Boy for the 'Trainspotting' sequel because he has such ''faith'' in director Danny Boyle.
The 44-year-old actor reprises his role as Simon 'Sick Boy' Williamson in the highly-anticipated follow-up to the 1996 movie about life in the 1980s for a group of heroin addicted friends living in Edinburgh, Scotland.
There has been talk of 'Trainspotting' sequel for years and ultimately when he got the call from director Boyle - who won the Best Director Oscar for 'Slumdog Millionaire' - he put his trust in his vision of the film.
In an interview with Time Out London, he said: ''I always felt (a sequel) was a possibility. And I had faith in Danny Boyle, I really do. I know that he's not going to pull the trigger on something if it's not right.''
Jonny isn't sure if 'T2 Trainspotting' can match the success and effect of popular culture of the original movie - based on the novel of the same name by Irvine Welsh - because the characters' struggles and lives are different.
However, Jonny does ''feel good'' that he and his co-stars, who include Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Kelly MacDonald and James Cosmo, have made a film with a worthwhile story.
He said: ''I feel confident. No, not confident, but I feel good about the film. I do find it hard to be objective, because I'm pretty critical of myself. But I think people are going to enjoy it for different reasons than they expect.
''The first film is about frustration and anger and rebellion. It's about youthful energy. You can't make a movie about a bunch of guys in their forties and have it be about that. It's more about love and loss, bad decision making, who your friends are and what you're left with.''
