Jonathan Rhys Meyers will ''only marry once'' as his wife Mara Lane knows exactly how to ''handle'' him.
Jonathan Rhys Meyers will ''only marry once''.
The 'August Rush' star insists he would never tie the knot again as his wife Mara Lane knows exactly how to ''handle'' him.
He said: ''Everything good and beautiful in my life comes from my wife and son. I promise you: I will only marry once. Actors can be moody b******s and we have been through thick and thin together. She knows how to handle me.
''She says, 'Go to the gym. Go for a swim. Whatever you do, get out of my sight because what you need I can't give you right now. I have a child to look after.'''
And the 41-year-old actor - who has son Wolf with Mara - never would have thought he would become a parent.
He added: ''I never thought I'd be a father. I was an actor and never thought I'd make a good parent. You have to be a pillar and I wanted to perform. Being a father you have to face yourself quicker. There's no time for mistakes. You are the protector and you are responsible. Thank God that Wolf mostly has his mother's traits. But occasionally I see the temper and I think that's mine.''
Jonathan and Mara tragically lost a daughter through miscarriage and the brunette actor doesn't think he'll ever get over the loss.
He told The Times newspaper: ''You don't ever get over it. I think about it all the time. Was it our age? Was it too soon after Wolf? Who knows? I'd love a daughter. But bad things happen and sometimes they come in battalions. People want to believe what they see on Instagram or on Twitter, but the truth is, life can really hurt you.''
Whether you're a big fan of superheroes, horror, or something else altogether, we've got you covered!
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
We're actually looking forward to this re-boot.
Jodie Whittaker gets to work in new 'Doctor Who' images.
All we know about the forthcoming all-female DC adventure.
Paul is a lonely screenwriter who has been suffering from a serious case of writer's...
Danny Winters is a young man in 1969, who becomes disenfranchised from the marginalisation and...
Fans of Cassandra Clare's book series won't mind that this film is overcrowded and chaotic,...
Clary Fray has been made to live as a normal girl all her life with...
Based on a true story, this introspective film seems to suggest that these events aren't...
Ever since the age of fifteen, Albert Nobbs has worked and lived in hotels. Thirty...
With slick and snaky production values, directors Mans Marlind and Bjorn Stein create a gleefully...
From the gun-happy guys who brought us Taken, here's another slice of misogynistic, xenophobic mayhem...
Watch the trailer for From Paris With Love From Paris With Love is the new...
Going in to August Rush, you've got to be more than willing to accept fairy...
I'm tired of apologizing for Woody Allen. I've rated his recent films higher than most...
With preternatural good looks, a Spice Girl for a wife, and an uncanny ability to...