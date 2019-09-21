Jonathan Rhys Meyers is set to star in the biopic of Sir James Brooke.

The 42-year-old actor has reportedly signed up for the biographical film about the British explorer, who discovered the Raj of Sarawak in Borneo in 1841.

Rhys Meyers will make his appearance alongside Josie Ho and Dominic Monaghan, who will be co-starring in the period drama, which is being helmed by Michael Haussman.

Brooke explored the world after a tumultuous time - including a romantic scandal - at home to see what 1840s Borneo had to offer. He was given the crown of Rajah of Sarawak by the Sultanate of Brunei after helping to fight off pirates and stop the insurgency among the indigenous peoples of Borneo.

Ho is expected to star as Madame Lim, Brooke's ex-lover whilst Monaghan will play Colonel Arthur Crookshank, Brooke's cousin.

The script has been penned by Rob Allyn whilst Jake and Conor Allyn will produce via Margate House Films as well as Ho and Conroy Chan acting as producers through their firm 852 Films. The movie has got the support of the Sarawak Tourism Board and the Film In Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) film rebate scheme in Malaysia.

Allyn told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I was always an admirer of the great adventure stories by Kipling and Conrad, and he was an influence on both.''

Rhys Meyers is set to speak Malay, Dayak and Arabic in the film and the script will be penned with the help of the personal diaries and letters of Sir James Brooke as well as the archives of The Brooke Heritage Trust.